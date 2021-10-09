FEMA conducts flood study near Summerset, homeowners urged to buy insurance

Doherty said the risk is where water is coming off of a mountain and reaches a flat area where flooding can fan out in several directions. The study will show the 100-year flood event, or the 1% chance the flood could occur per year, and the 500 year, or the 0.2% chance the flood could occur.

“The alluvial fan is the unique risk that it brings down not just water but mud and debris, often,” she said. “Those can come down at very high speeds if you have a big rain event up in the mountain, in the valleys. It zooms down and sort of goes in every direction.”

Doherty said the study will show depth and velocities as well and how fast the water paths could be. It will add information to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers map.

She said the area could be a high-risk zone and hopes that the cities and counties would designate the areas as places where they wouldn’t want to build.

“You would want to leave (them) open or as open space or trails,” she said. “The big picture message is it is our intention to provide this risk assessment information to communities so that they don’t allow building in those zones, particularly the 1%, the 100 year, because that’s considered a high risk zone, so there shouldn’t be any structures there.”