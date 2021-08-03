Fewer than 50% vaccinated for COVID-19 in county, official says

Pennington County lags behind the statewide average in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a county official.

Emergency Manager Dustin Willett told county commissioners Tuesday that around 40% of Pennington County residents are fully vaccinated and 46% are partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, around 53% of state residents are fully vaccinated and 58% partially vaccinated, he said.

He estimated that means around 53,000 people have been partially vaccinated in Pennington County and 45,000 fully vaccinated. Pennington County has a population of around 115,000.

“We still have a significant reservoir of an infectious pathogen, and we still have susceptible hosts,” Willett said. “You put those two together and that means we still have COVID-19 moving through our community.”

The Department of Health’s most recent numbers report last week said Pennington County had 87 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 22 from the previous week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is in a high-rate of transmission period, he said.