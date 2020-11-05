Fire crews continue controlled burn south of Spearfish

Fire crews burnt 215 acres of Black Hills National Forest at the Beartown Project area Wednesday eight miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead, the Forest Service reported Thursday morning.

Crews aim to burn an additional 150 acres of forest Thursday and advise the public that smoky conditions may be present in Spearfish and surrounding areas.

A fuels specialist said earlier this week that the burn may continue through Friday "if conditions warrant."

There are multiple units of consideration off Forest Service Road (FSR) 222. Fire officials said the roads in the area will remain open, but ask drivers to use caution and drive slowly if driving in the area.

Smoke may impair visibility and create difficult driving conditions along FSR 222. Drivers should not stop their vehicles while driving in areas of reduced visibility as this can create a hazard for other vehicles in the area. Smoke could potentially impact FSR 134 (Tinton Rd), as well as Spearfish Canyon.

Crews have been preparing to implement this project to meet management objectives for several years and managers will not begin the project unless conditions meet the criteria described in the burn plan.

