Fire crews plan 500-acre controlled burn south of Spearfish

Fire crews from the Northern Hills Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest are planning a prescribed burn of up to 500 acres in the Beartown Project area.

The project area is approximately eight miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead, in the vicinity of Iron Creek Lake.

Brian Rafferty, fuels specialist, said this will be a multiple-day burn starting Wednesday and may burn into Friday "if conditions warrant."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Additional acreage and/or units may be considered as weather conditions allow throughout the week," Rafferty said.

There are multiple units of consideration off Forest Service Road (FSR) 222. Fire officials said the roads in the area will remain open, but ask drivers to use caution and drive slowly if driving in the area.

Smoke may impair visibility and create difficult driving conditions along FSR 222. Drivers should not stop their vehicles while driving in areas of reduced visibility as this can create a hazard for other vehicles in the area. Smoke could potentially impact FSR 134 (Tinton Rd), as well as Spearfish Canyon.

Crews have been preparing to implement this project to meet management objectives for several years and managers will not begin the project unless conditions meet the criteria described in the burn plan.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0