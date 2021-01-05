Fire crews planning to burn slash piles across Black Hills National Forest

Forest managers are working to reduce hazardous fuels across the Black Hills National Forest.

“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” Jason Virtue, Black Hills National Forest Fire management officer, said in a news release.

According to the new release, the Black Hills National Forest is planning to burn thousands of hand and machine slash piles created from timber sale slash and tree-thinning operations.

As a result, smoke will be visible and may impact local communities across the Black Hills for the next several months as smoldering material can burn days after operations are completed. Firefighters monitor and check the piles for several days after they have been lit.

“We appreciate the support from the communities,” Virtue said. “Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months.”

