Fireworks prohibited in Black Hills National Forest

As Independence Day nears, forest officials are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited in the Black Hills National Forest and in the Black Hills Fire Protection District.
“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the forest.
In addition to fire restrictions within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, other fire restrictions for local, state and federal agencies can be found on the Black Hills Fire Restrictions website. The Forest board asks visitors to see the Current Fire Danger link for conditions on the forest and prairie.
Campfires are permitted on the Black Hills National Forest only in established metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground.
“Before leaving a campfire, the fire must be completely extinguished and cold to the touch to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires,” said Jacobson.
To minimize human-caused wildfires, officials ask visitors to consider the following:
Campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving the area.
Dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.
Avoid driving vehicles in tall grass. Hot catalytic converters can ignite grass.
Ensure spark arresters are on all portable gasoline-powered equipment.
Avoid dragging trailer chains. Dragging chains can throw sparks.
Maintain proper tire pressure. Blown tires can cause steel rims to throw sparks.
