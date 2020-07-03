Fireworks prohibited in Black Hills National Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Independence Day nears, forest officials are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited in the Black Hills National Forest and in the Black Hills Fire Protection District.

“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the forest.