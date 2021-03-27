Five COVID-19 deaths and 255 new infections reported Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported five deaths and 255 new infections Saturday. Hospitalizations increased slightly while active cases declined.

The five deaths included three women and two men. Two were over 80, two were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Two of the deaths were reported in Grant County and one in Hughes, Minnehaha and Roberts counties.

There have been 45 deaths reported in March and 1,933 overall. Hospitalizations increased from 74 to 77 Saturday. Sixteen people are in intensive care units and there are five on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating five people with one in ICU.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 255 new cases brought the state's total to 117,081 with 2,443 of those still considered active.

Minnehaha County continued to see cases climb with 93 positive tests returned Saturday. Brookings County added 24 new infections and Lincoln County had 19. Davison County reported 14 new cases and there were 12 in Brown County. Codington County recorded 10 positive tests and there were eight in Kingsbury County.

Pennington County also recorded eight new cases to bring the county's total to 13,226 with 154 of those still considered active. Fall River County had two new infections and there was one in Lawrence County.