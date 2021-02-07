Five deaths reported as active infections, hospitalizations continue to fall

Two Pennington County residents were included in the five COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday.

The deaths included two women and three men. In addition to Pennington County, deaths were reported in Day, Hutchinson and Minnehaha counties. Three were in their 80s and one between 70-79 and one between 60-69. There have been 31 deaths recorded in February and 1,809 overall.

Active infections dropped by 56 to 2,316 with only 98 positive tests from 509 people tested. There are 113 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state with 25 in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators. The number of people being treated in Black Hills region hospitals dropped to nine with two in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Twenty-three children under 19 tested positive or Sunday's report as did 11 people in their 20s. Nine people between 70-79 were included in the positive tests reported Sunday, but only one person over 80 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 11 new infections on 89 tests to bring the county's total number of cases to 12,494 with 256 still considered active. Two new cases were reported in Meade County and there was one in Lawrence and Butte counties. No new infections were recorded in Oglala-Lakota, Custer or Fall River counties.