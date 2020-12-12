Five Pennington County residents among 33 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

South Dakota surpassed Mississippi Saturday to become the state with the 8th-highest ratio of COVID-19 deaths per one million residents.
In its daily report, the Department of Health reported 33 deaths for the second straight day. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths since March to 1,243. There have been 297 deaths reported in December.
Pennington County reported five deaths Saturday, bringing the county's total to 112 with 35 of those coming in December.
The deaths reported Saturday included 19 men and 14 women. Two were in their 50s, one in their sixties, 11 in their 70s and 19 were over 80.
In addition to the five in Pennington County, Brown County reported nine deaths and Minnehaha County reported eight. There were two deaths reported in Oglala-Lakota and Todd counties and one in Lawrence, Brookings, Codington, Davison, Day, Lincoln and McCook counties.
In opposition to the rapidly rising death toll, the number of active cases in the state dropped to the lowest number since October 28. With 3,407 recoveries reported Saturday, the number of active cases fell by 2,705 to 12,917. There were 735 new cases Saturday on 1,846 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 90,407.
Support Local Journalism
There are 452 people hospitalized in South Dakota with 89 patients in intensive care units and 58 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 89 patients with 15 in ICU and nine on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 126 new infections Saturday bringing the county's total to 9,943 with 1,604 of those still active. That is the fewest active cases in the county since November 8.
Meade County reported 23 positive tests and Lawrence County had 17 Saturday. There were seven in Butte, six in Oglala-Lakota, four in Fall River and one in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 187 new infections Saturday with 54 in Lincoln County. There were 34 in Brown County, 26 in Yankton County and 25 in Codington County.
Brookings County reported 16 new infections and there were 14 in Davison, Hughes and Union counties. Roberts County had 12 new cases and there were 11 in Beadle, Clay and Todd counties.
Ten new cases were reported in Dewey County and eight in Day and Spink counties. Grant County added seven positive cases Saturday and there were five in Charles Mix, Jackson, Perkins and Tripp counties. Clark, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Haakon, Hutchinson, Marshall and Ziebach counties reported four new cases and there were three in Bennett, Bon Homme, Hamlin, Lake, McCook and Turner counties.
Two new cases were reported in Aurora, Brule, Corson, Lyman, Moody, Potter and Walworth counties and one in Campbell, Faulk, Jerauld, Mellette and Stanley counties.
Children under 19 were responsible for 128 new infections and 118 people in their 20s tested positive for Saturday's report. There were 97 people over 70 who tested positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.