Five Pennington County residents among 33 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

South Dakota surpassed Mississippi Saturday to become the state with the 8th-highest ratio of COVID-19 deaths per one million residents.

In its daily report, the Department of Health reported 33 deaths for the second straight day. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths since March to 1,243. There have been 297 deaths reported in December.

Pennington County reported five deaths Saturday, bringing the county's total to 112 with 35 of those coming in December.

The deaths reported Saturday included 19 men and 14 women. Two were in their 50s, one in their sixties, 11 in their 70s and 19 were over 80.

In addition to the five in Pennington County, Brown County reported nine deaths and Minnehaha County reported eight. There were two deaths reported in Oglala-Lakota and Todd counties and one in Lawrence, Brookings, Codington, Davison, Day, Lincoln and McCook counties.

In opposition to the rapidly rising death toll, the number of active cases in the state dropped to the lowest number since October 28. With 3,407 recoveries reported Saturday, the number of active cases fell by 2,705 to 12,917. There were 735 new cases Saturday on 1,846 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 90,407.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}