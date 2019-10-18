SIOUX FALLS | The Department of Justice announced today that it has awarded more than $273.4 million in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Five tribes in South Dakota were awarded $3,740,989 in funding for various programs.
“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a news release. “We will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee they have the resources they need to curb violence and bring healing to the victims most profoundly affected by it.”
In South Dakota, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe received $450,000 in funding for the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program; the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe received $716,968 for the Tribal Victim Services Program; the Oglala Sioux Tribe received $738,871, of which $449,318 is for the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program, and $289,553 is for the Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities; the Rosebud Sioux Tribe received $1,508,794, of which $792,134 is for the Public Safety and Community Policing program, and $716,660 is for the Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse program; and the Yankton Sioux Tribe received $326,356 for Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities.
You have free articles remaining.
“These DOJ grants for additional public safety funding are supplemental to existing funding levels sustained through the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” said U.S. Attorney Ronald A. Parsons Jr. “It is our hope that they will help bridge the gap for these tribal governments and go a long way toward making every community in South Dakota as safe as it can possibly be.”
Nationwide, 236 grants were awarded to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, a streamlined application for tribal-specific grant programs.
Today’s announcement is part of the Justice Department’s ongoing initiative to increase engagement, coordination and action on public safety in American Indian and Alaska Native communities, the release stated.