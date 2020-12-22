Forecast of fierce winds leads to air pollution alert in Rapid City

An air pollution alert for dust has been issued for Rapid City, west of The Gap, from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The city's Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert.

An intense cold front will cross the region late today, bringing very strong northwesterly winds to the area. Sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected this evening and overnight, continuing into Wednesday. Winds will diminish Wednesday evening.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the DENR web page at http://denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aarealtime.aspx.

