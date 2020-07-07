Forest officials assessing tornado damage near Spearfish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials from the Black Hills National Forest are working to assess impacts of Monday night’s tornado that touched down south of Spearfish off Tinton Road in the Northern Hills Ranger District.

Reconnaissance is underway to determine the extent and path of the tornado.

A section of Tinton Road is currently closed due to fallen trees. Timber Gulch (FSR 733), FSR 734 and Limestone trails may also be affected. Officials urge caution in these areas as the roads and trails may be blocked, and dangerous snags could be adjacent to these road and trail systems.

Crews are working to clear the Tinton Road section and plan to have it open by the end of the day Tuesday. Crews are also working in the Timber Gulch Road area and assessing other areas that may be impacted.

