Forest officials to close some recreational sites on Dec. 15

Forest Officials will be closing seasonal gates and recreation sites that do not remain open through the winter on Dec. 15 in preparation for winter recreation on the Black Hills National Forest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gates are closed to provide a seasonal refuge for wildlife, protect road and trail surfaces and other resources and provide for public safety as some of the roads are converted into part of the snowmobile trail system. Seasonally closed roads and trails are identified on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map.

Seasonal closures also occur at many of the recreation sites, including some campgrounds and picnic areas. Most restroom facilities and trash collection are closed for the season.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0