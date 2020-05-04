Foundation to match donations to Monument Health's COVID-19 fund
top story

Foundation to match donations to Monument Health's COVID-19 fund

  • Updated
Monument Health Hospital 20200320
Jeff Easton

Donations to help medical professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight will go even further during Giving Tuesday Now thanks to the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

The John T. Vucurevich Foundation will match all donations made on Tuesday, May 5, to Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund up to $5,000.

Distributions from the newly established fund will be used to purchase or help produce medical equipment that will keep caregivers safe as they fight this virus.

The Monument Health Foundation has already used donations from this fund to help with the creation of hundreds of facemasks through local organizations in Rapid City, Spearfish, Deadwood, Custer and Sturgis. All distributions from this fund are made through requests by Monument Health’s Supply Chain Management leaders to the Monument Health Foundation.

When making a donation, the foundation is asking donors to send a note of encouragement to the physicians and caregivers at Monument Health. They will share these messages with the over 5,000 Monument Health caregivers and physicians working on the front lines.

New provisions in the federal CARES Act make it easier than ever to make a tax-deductible donation to the Monument Health Foundation. The first $300 in personal donations to nonprofits this year are now considered an above the line deduction, meaning itemization is not necessary.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News