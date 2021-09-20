Four Black Hills residents among five deaths reported Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health daily COVID-19 report included five deaths Monday. Pennington and Meade counties each reported two deaths and Douglas County had the other. There were two women and three men who died. Two were in their 60s and three were in their 70s.

Active cases in Pennington County declined for the first time since June 30. Active cases dropped to 43 on June 30 and rose every day until last week's record number of 2,192. That number dropped by 10 Monday with 86 new infections reported. The 96 recoveries led to a decrease in active cases to 2,182 in the county.

The state had a total of 446 new infections on Monday's report - which includes data from noon on Thursday through noon on Friday. Tuesdays' reports include data from noon Friday through noon on Monday. Active cases in the state continued to rise. There are 133 more active cases included Monday, bringing the total to 7,927 across the state. Hospitalizations decreased by 12 on Monday's report to 202. There are 63 people in ICU and 44 on ventilators. There were 87 people in Black Hills hospitals Friday at noon with 26 in ICU and 23 on ventilators. Monday morning, Monument Health in Rapid City reported a total of 102 COVID-19 patients, showing a significant increase over the weekend.

