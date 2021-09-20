Four Black Hills residents among five deaths reported Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health daily COVID-19 report included five deaths Monday. Pennington and Meade counties each reported two deaths and Douglas County had the other. There were two women and three men who died. Two were in their 60s and three were in their 70s.
Active cases in Pennington County declined for the first time since June 30. Active cases dropped to 43 on June 30 and rose every day until last week's record number of 2,192. That number dropped by 10 Monday with 86 new infections reported. The 96 recoveries led to a decrease in active cases to 2,182 in the county.
The state had a total of 446 new infections on Monday's report - which includes data from noon on Thursday through noon on Friday. Tuesdays' reports include data from noon Friday through noon on Monday. Active cases in the state continued to rise. There are 133 more active cases included Monday, bringing the total to 7,927 across the state. Hospitalizations decreased by 12 on Monday's report to 202. There are 63 people in ICU and 44 on ventilators. There were 87 people in Black Hills hospitals Friday at noon with 26 in ICU and 23 on ventilators. Monday morning, Monument Health in Rapid City reported a total of 102 COVID-19 patients, showing a significant increase over the weekend.
Rapid City Area Schools has 30 teachers and 197 students with active COVID-19 illnesses. That is up one staff member from Friday, but there are 12 fewer sick students than there were Friday. Thirty-six staff members and 495 students are in quarantine. There have been 506 recoveries reported since the beginning of the school year.
Lawrence County reported 19 new infections Monday and Meade County had 17. Butte County added eight new cases and there were six in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County had three positive positive tests and there were two in Fall River County.
Of the 446 new infections Monday, 102 were children under 19. Eighty-three more were in their 20s and 32 people over 70 tested positive.
Minnehaha County reported 100 new cases - the first time in more than a month that a county other than Pennington County has had the most new infections. Lincoln County reported 28 new cases and there were 24 in Brookings County. Brown County reported 17 positive tests and there were 16 in Codington County. Yankton County recorded 13 new infections and there were 12 in Todd County. Union County had nine new cases and there were eight in Hamlin County. There were seven new infections in Clay County and six in Jackson County.
Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison and McPherson counties each added five new infections and there were four in Brule, Dewey, Lake and Walworth counties. Deuel, Hughes and Hutchinson counties reported three positive tests and there were two in Aurora, Bon Homme, Corson, Faulk and Roberts counties. Twelve other counties reported one new case.