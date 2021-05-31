Four COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, active cases continue to decrease

The South Dakota Department of Health reported four COVID-19 deaths Monday. Three deaths were people in their 60s and the other was in his 70s.

There were 47 deaths in May, compared to 30 in April, 47 in March, 110 in February and 290 in January. The total for the state is 2,014.

Active cases continued to decrease — a trend that began more than a month ago. There are 382 active cases in the state after 31 new infections were reported Monday. Forty-four people are hospitalized across the state with 13 in ICU and four on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating eight patients with five in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County recorded six positive tests bringing the number of active cases in the county to 65. Oglala-Lakota County reported two new infections and there was one in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County also added six new infections and there were three in Davison County. Two positive tests each were recorded in Brown, Clay and Bon Homme counties and one each in Lincoln, Dewey, McPherson, Spink and Jerauld counties.