Four deaths and more than 100 new cases reported in South Dakota Saturday

Four additional deaths from COVID-19 illness were reported in South Dakota Saturday. Two of the new deaths were from Pennington County, one was from Union County and Brookings County reported its first death. One victim was a woman and the other three were men. Two were in their 70s and two were in their 80s. There have been 134 deaths reported in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began with 29 from Pennington County.

South Dakota reported 103 new positive tests Saturday out of 1,297 total tests. There were 19 infections reported in children under 19 and 38 among people in their 20s. There have been 8,867 positive tests and 913 of those are active infections - up 40 from Friday's report. There are now 36 people being treated in the hospital due to symptoms from coronavirus infections - up five from Friday.

East River counties continue to see more rapid growth in cases. Minnehaha County reported 39 new positive tests and Lincoln County added 19 new cases. Brown County added nine and Brookings County added five. Union County also added four new cases