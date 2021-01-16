Four deaths reported, but COVID-19 trends continue to improve

Four deaths reported Saturday brought South Dakota's COVID-19 deaths to 145 in January and 1,633 overall.

After 542 deaths in December and 521 in November, the trend is improving significantly. With almost 46,000 vaccines distributed in the state - including 4,872 in Pennington County - the trend is expected to continue to improve.

Another positive trend is the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in South Dakota hospitals. After climbing over 500 in November and December, January began with almost 300 patients being treated in hospitals. That number dropped to 209 Saturday with 44 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 39 people with six in ICU and six on ventilators.

The four deaths reported Saturday included one woman and three men. Two were over 80, one was in his 70s and one in his 60s. There were two deaths reported in Minnehaha County with one in Hutchinson and Lincoln counties.

The daily report from the Department of Health included 341 positive tests, raising the total to 105,278 with 4,837 of the cases still considered active - up 105 from Friday.