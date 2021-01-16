Four deaths reported, but COVID-19 trends continue to improve

Four deaths reported Saturday brought South Dakota's COVID-19 deaths to 145 in January and 1,633 overall.
After 542 deaths in December and 521 in November, the trend is improving significantly. With almost 46,000 vaccines distributed in the state - including 4,872 in Pennington County - the trend is expected to continue to improve.
Another positive trend is the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in South Dakota hospitals. After climbing over 500 in November and December, January began with almost 300 patients being treated in hospitals. That number dropped to 209 Saturday with 44 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 39 people with six in ICU and six on ventilators.
The four deaths reported Saturday included one woman and three men. Two were over 80, one was in his 70s and one in his 60s. There were two deaths reported in Minnehaha County with one in Hutchinson and Lincoln counties.
The daily report from the Department of Health included 341 positive tests, raising the total to 105,278 with 4,837 of the cases still considered active - up 105 from Friday.
Pennington County reported 43 new infections on 189 tests increasing the county's total to 12,015 with 573 of those still considered active. Meade County added 10 new infections and Fall River County had five. Oglala-Lakota County recorded four new cases and there were three in Lawrence and Custer counties. Butte County reported on new infection.
Yankton County led the state with 69 new infections and there were 51 in Minnehaha County. Lincoln County recorded 25 positive tests and Brookings, Brown and Dewey counties had 15, 14 and 13 respectively.
Union County reported 11 positive tests and there were nine in Codington County. There were eight new infections in Lyman County and six in Hughes County. Brule and Roberts counties each had five new cases and there were four in Beadle, Clay, Spink and Todd counties. Charles Mix, Douglas, Lake and Walworth counties reported three new infections and there were two in Bon Homme, Davison, Hutchinson, Jerauld, McPherson and Stanley counties. One new case was recorded in Aurora, Bennett, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Kingsbury, Mellette, Moody, Perkins, Potter, Sully, Turner and Ziebach counties.
Sixty-three children under 19 tested positive on Saturday's report as did 68 people in their 20s. Twenty-seven people over 70 tested positive.