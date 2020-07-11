Four months of COVID-19: Monument Health caregivers describe working with patients affected by pandemic

Three of the largest struggles for COVID-19 patients are their mobility, strength and diet, Dosch said. COVID-19 can “make food taste bad, or you lose your sense of taste,” she said. Patients also struggle with their inability to go outside, go for walks or get their regular activity.

It “wears people down really quick,” she said. For Dosch, “it’s hard to go home with a full cup at the end of the day.”

Twenty-one people have died from COVID-19 in Pennington County, according to statewide data. Some of these patients likely spent their last moments supported by Monument Health caregivers like Cowan and Dosch.

“When somebody can’t have family here, it’s hard for us because we know they’d like to have that comforting person” with them in their last moments, Cowan said. “It’s hard for the family. They want to be here.”

Cowan said she and other caregivers at Monument do everything they can to “be present with that person, to be somebody there for them, whether they know you or not.”

Not having the family present for the death of a loved one is a “very unique circumstance” of the pandemic, Dosch said. It’s “something that we’ve never encountered prior to this.”