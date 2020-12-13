Four Pennington County residents among 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

As several pandemic-related numbers in the state show some improvement, previous COVID-19 infections continue to lead to deaths in South Dakota.
The Department of Health reported 16 more deaths Sunday with four of those of Pennington County and two in Meade County. There have been 39 deaths reported in Pennington County in December and 116 total.
There have been 313 deaths in the state in December and 1,259 total. The deaths on Sunday included five women and 11 men. One person in their 40s, two in their 70s and 13 people in their 80s died.
In addition to the four in Pennington County and two in Meade County, Minnehaha County reported three deaths and Lincoln County reported two. There was one in Davison, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand and Hughes counties.
The state reported 632 new infections Sunday to bring the state's total to 91,038 with 12,747 still considered active - down 170 from Saturday's report.
The number of people hospitalized across the state decreased by 16 to 436. There are 82 people in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 89 people are receiving in-patient care with 15 in ICU and nine on ventilators.
Pennington County eclipsed 10,000 positive tests Sunday. The county added 63 new cases on 159 tests to bring the total number of infections to 10,006 with 1,576 still considered active.
Oglala-Lakota County reported 13 positive tests, Meade County added 11 ad Lawrence County had 10. Fall River County reported three new infections, Custer County had two and there was one reported in Butte County.
Minnehaha County added 182 positive tests and Lincoln County had 59. There were 34 positive tests in Codington County and 26 in Union County. Brookings County had 20 new infections and Hughes County added 19. There were 14 positive tests in Davison and Roberts counties, 13 in Yankton and 12 in Brown County.
Lake and Turner counties added nine new cases and Dewey County reported eight. Hutchinson County reported seven new infections and there were six in Moody County. Charles Mix, Douglas, Kingsbury, Marshall and Todd counties reported five new cases and there were four in Bon Homme, Edmunds, McCook, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach counties.
Three new infections were reported in Beadle, Brule, Day, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Jerauld, Lyman and Spink counties and two in Aurora, Clay, Corson, Grant, Hamlin, Hand and Jackson counties. One new case was reported in Bennett, Deuel, Hanson, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Perkins and Sanborn counties.
One hundred and six new infections were reported in children under 19 and 73 people in their 20s tested positive. Seventy-seven people over 70 tested positive in Sunday's daily report.
