Four Pennington County residents among 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

As several pandemic-related numbers in the state show some improvement, previous COVID-19 infections continue to lead to deaths in South Dakota.

The Department of Health reported 16 more deaths Sunday with four of those of Pennington County and two in Meade County. There have been 39 deaths reported in Pennington County in December and 116 total.

There have been 313 deaths in the state in December and 1,259 total. The deaths on Sunday included five women and 11 men. One person in their 40s, two in their 70s and 13 people in their 80s died.

In addition to the four in Pennington County and two in Meade County, Minnehaha County reported three deaths and Lincoln County reported two. There was one in Davison, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand and Hughes counties.

The state reported 632 new infections Sunday to bring the state's total to 91,038 with 12,747 still considered active - down 170 from Saturday's report.

The number of people hospitalized across the state decreased by 16 to 436. There are 82 people in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 89 people are receiving in-patient care with 15 in ICU and nine on ventilators.