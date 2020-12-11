Free at-home saliva-based COVID-19 tests available to state residents

The South Dakota Department of Health in partnership with Vault Health, Inc. is now offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at no cost to state residents.

The saliva-based test can be requested by visiting the Health Department website or by visiting learn.vaulthealth.com/southdakota. It is geared towards people who have had close contact with a confirmed positive case.

“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” said state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread. (We) remain steadfast in delivering the best testing options to individuals, families and small businesses across our state.”