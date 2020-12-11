Free at-home saliva-based COVID-19 tests available to state residents

The South Dakota Department of Health in partnership with Vault Health, Inc. is now offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at no cost to state residents.
The saliva-based test can be requested by visiting the Health Department website or by visiting learn.vaulthealth.com/southdakota. It is geared towards people who have had close contact with a confirmed positive case.
“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” said state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread. (We) remain steadfast in delivering the best testing options to individuals, families and small businesses across our state.”
Users of the kit follow a step-by-step sample collection procedure while being assisted by trained medical staff via a web conference service. The sample is then mailed back to a laboratory for medical analysis and results are delivered to users via email within 24 to 48 hours.
While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested whether at-home or at a medical facility should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
For more information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
