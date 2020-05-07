From Rwanda to the White House: South Dakota Mines Alumnus Makes His Mark

Tuombe arrived at Mines in 2006, borrowing money to make the trip possible. At Mines, he skipped meals and pinched pennies to make his dream of earning a master’s degree come true. “I had a teaching assistant position, but I had to manage every single penny I had. You are in survival mode. I told myself I am going to last at this school,” he says. “I was focused on the moment.”

He dove into the international student community at the International Student Inc. house and the Ivanhoe Center on campus. He connected with professors and local churches. “It didn’t take me long before I could adjust,” he says. “I was a little prepared with my background living in a country where the genocide had happened. I had some resiliency in me.”

Stones recalls Tuombe working on a historical uranium mining impacts project in remote Harding County, SD, as part of his graduate thesis. “I remember the first time Emmanuel traveled to the field sites in the Cave Hills region,” Stone says. “He was amazed by the open space but the lack of people. In his home country, there were similar open lands, however the population density was dramatically higher than he observed there in Harding County. He kept saying ‘where are all the people?’ ”