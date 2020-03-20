You are the owner of this article.
Funeral homes move services to social media
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is moving its services online as the outbreak of COVID-19 spreads across the state. Services will be broadcast on the Behrens-Wilson Facebook page.

Brian Sumption, a funeral director for Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services, said that if families want services, they restrict the service for only immediate family members and no members of the public. Families can also request to have the service livestreamed on Kirk’s Facebook page.

Sumption said the funeral homes have been taking extra precautions with personal protective equipment, gloves and face masks.

“Our job is pretty much still normal,” he said, noting that the Department of Homeland Security has deemed funeral directors as critical infrastructure workers during the pandemic.

The Black Hills National Cemetery has changed some of its proceedings.

All Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration cemeteries are still open for burial and visitation by the public, but they have strongly urged that all services adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and avoiding groups of more than 10 people. 

Volunteer and military honor guard availability may be limited based on local conditions. The statement also says that some families may proceed with direct interment of their loved ones, and postpone the formal service to a later date.

