George Floyd's uncle wants Gettysburg to remove Confederate flag from police logo

The town, he said, was founded in 1883 by veterans from both the Confederate and Union sides of the Civil War.

A historian from the Dakota Sunset Museum, Mary Carol Potts, said her records show only one Confederate soldier homesteaded in Gettysburg: William Epling.

Potts said a book in the museum that details Civil War veterans who settled in Potter County has about 40 pages of names of Union soldiers.

A Rapid City Journal columnist wrote in 2011 that the town was founded by 200 Civil War veterans, the majority of them Union soldiers, and that many of their descendants still lived there.

Wuttke said he’s worried that people will tear down the Civil War memorial in front of the Potter County Courthouse if any future protests ensue.