Gettysburg mayor, police department defend Confederate flag on their city’s police patches

Wuttke said Mogard posted the photo and that he’s not sure why Mogard took it down, “but I’ll find out.” He said he might revisit the logo at the next City Council meeting.

Mogard said the mayor sent it to him, and he posted it because “we’re trying to explain what the Confederate flag originally meant,” he said. “So many people had a fit about it being up so I thought I’ll be nice and take it down. I tried to be considerate.”

Mogard, who is from South Dakota and joined the department in 2018, said the post about the Confederate flag “wasn’t meant to mean harm. It wasn’t meant to offend anybody.”

Mogard said he didn’t want to comment when asked if he thinks the Confederate flag is appropriate to be on the police department’s logo.

Mogard previously did not comment for the original Journal story, but said in a Facebook comment for the department’s new profile picture that he referred the issue to the mayor and City Council for reconsideration at the next council meeting.