Gettysburg, Penn., explains its stance on Confederate symbols to Gettysburg, SD

The patch, which shows the American and Confederate flags overlapping and a cannon to represent the battle that the town was named for, was created in 2009 by Scott Barksdale, a South Carolinan, after he learned of the history of the town.

Jones has said that he's since spoken with Wuttke about the patch, telling him over the phone "Man, that's got to go." Jones said Wuttke responded with "we'll see about it."

“We’re not wanting the liberals and the press telling us we have to change it,” Wuttke also has said. “People here do not feel it’s racism."

What the letter says

The correspondence from the site of the Battle of Gettysburg is not intended to compel the South Dakota town to change its police logo, the letter states, but to explain how the city of around 7,800 people views the use of the Confederate flag and symbols in the town.