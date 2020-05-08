Gov. Noem has phone call discussions with Smithfield Foods workers

Reynoza, founder of Que Pasa Sioux Falls, a Latino community organization and Spanish-language news source, is well-connected with the workforce at Smithfield and has been speaking on behalf of workers in recent media interviews.

Reynoza said Friday that the call was facilitated through Smithfield and that the company chose which employees would be called.

“I was with an employee yesterday when the call came in to her,” Reynoza said, noting that she wanted to ask questions but was unable due to technical difficulties on the call. “Completely not a good way to try to hear from people.

“Some employees told me they just didn’t answer because they feel that since the company is putting this together, they need to shut up and not say anything so they don’t get in trouble,” Reynoza said. “They fear it can be recorded, and it could be used against (them).”

Reynoza was also supposed to set up a May 2 event with the CDC and state Department of Health in which workers from the Hispanic community could ask questions.