Gov. Noem mandates K-12 school closure; one new positive COVID-19 case reported

Gov. Kristi Noem mandated Friday that all K-12 schools close statewide, as news broke of one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in McCook County, according to the state Department of Health website.

Noem said schools should use this time to "clean their facilities and prepare for the following week."

"We will continue to reevaluate, which is what we've been doing all along on all of these decisions," Noem said when asked about when schools will reopen.

South Dakota now has nine positive cases, from seven counties: Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Minnehaha (3 cases), Pennington, Bon Homme and the new McCook case.

There are 45 new negative cases (78 total negative tests) as of Friday morning, as well as 11 cases still pending testing at the state's public health laboratory.

Health care

Rapid City Medical Center is offering virtual visits to patients. RCMC physicians encourage those over 60, or those with chronic conditions or acute respiratory symptoms, to call and see if virtual visits over smartphones or computers with cameras will work for their patients.