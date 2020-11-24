Gov. Noem mourns loss of grandmother who died Sunday

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Sunday on Facebook that her family was mourning the loss of her grandmother, Arlys Arnold, who was 98.
"We lost my grandma today, but she is finally where she has wanted to be for quite some time: with Jesus," Noem said. "She was the toughest woman I have ever known. She spoke so plainly, but full of wisdom. She could outwork any man and did so on a regular basis. She was honest ... we all have funny stories of when she was maybe a little too honest. And she left our family a legacy of faith and love for the Lord."
Arlys A. Arnold, 98, of Estelline and formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, November 22, at the Estelline Nursing & Care Center. She was the widow of Wesley Arnold.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., Monday, November 30, at the Family Worship Center Foursquare Church in Watertown. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Watertown. Her full obituary is here.
