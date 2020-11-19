Gov. Noem names new state historian

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that Ben Jones, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education, is taking a new position as state historian and director of the South Dakota State Historical Society, effective Dec. 9.

“Ben has been a dedicated leader of the Department of Education (DOE)," Noem said. “The South Dakota Historical Society will benefit tremendously from his experience and expertise.”

Jones replaces the retiring Jay Vogt, who served as director of the Historical Society since 2003.

Jones was born in Sioux Falls, grew up in De Smet, and after graduating from SDSU, served as a US Air Force officer for 23 years before returning to South Dakota. He authored "Eisenhower’s Guerrillas: The Jedburghs, the Maquis, and the Liberation of France" and contributed essays or chapters to other books and presented his research around the U.S. and U.K.

Jones' move will create the fourth vacancy on Noem's Cabinet this year. Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks Kelly Hepler, Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist and Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman have all announced retirements.

