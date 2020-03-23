Gov. Noem signs executive order for employers, bars, restaurants, local governments

When asked if hair salons and tattoo shops would be included in that definition, Noem said her executive order covers every business.

“(The executive order) gives direction to every business in the state of South Dakota,” she said. “What this executive order is doing is telling a business if you wish to still operate in the state of South Dakota, this is what you need to do.”

Per the executive order, local and municipal governments should implement CDC hygiene practices and public employee arrangements; restrict public gatherings of 10 people or more; review the business practices of enclosed retail businesses that promotes public gatherings.

Governments should also protect critical infrastructure sectors; and encourage entrepreneurial innovation in the private sector to provide employment opportunities to protect the continued operation of the free market.

“If community leaders want to go above and beyond that, that is a decision they can make together,” Noem said. “If a local government wants to go beyond that, that is a decision they will make.”