Gov. Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after attending event with the president

Gov. Kristi Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of a Trump campaign event that same day, according to her office. The campaign event preceded the nationally-televised debate of President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Maggie Seidel, the governor's policy director, said Noem was tested because she was at an event with the president, which is "not the same as being a close contact."

Noem is campaigning as a surrogate for Trump and went to a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday, a state which reported its highest-ever number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday and is seeing "very high" coronavirus activity.

When asked how often Noem is tested, how many tests she's taken and who pays for the testing, policy director Seidel said Noem is tested when it's required.

"That's been the case with the (Republican National Convention) and any time she has been with the President," Seidel said in an email.