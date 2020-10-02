 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after attending event with the president
alert top story

Gov. Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after attending event with the president

{{featured_button_text}}
To Marine One

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One followed by Gov. Kristi Noem on July 3 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Gov. Kristi Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of a Trump campaign event that same day, according to her office. The campaign event preceded the nationally-televised debate of President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Maggie Seidel, the governor's policy director, said Noem was tested because she was at an event with the president, which is "not the same as being a close contact."

Noem is campaigning as a surrogate for Trump and went to a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday, a state which reported its highest-ever number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday and is seeing "very high" coronavirus activity.

When asked how often Noem is tested, how many tests she's taken and who pays for the testing, policy director Seidel said Noem is tested when it's required.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"That's been the case with the (Republican National Convention) and any time she has been with the President," Seidel said in an email.

"As she has throughout this pandemic, the governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly," spokesman Ian Fury told the Journal.

Noem, who has personally foregone masks and discouraged their use to the public, may not change her tune on the matter. When asked if Noem will start wearing a mask after news that President Trump tested positive, Seidel said Noem's "comments speak for themselves."

Noem wrote on Twitter that she and husband Bryon are praying for Trump, the first lady, their family and "everyone fighting this virus."

"America is stronger together, and together we will get through this," she said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News