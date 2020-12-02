Gov. Noem unlikely to issue mask mandate after task force recommends it

Seidel also said “I’m still waiting for someone to point me to where in the world mask mandates are working.”

The task force also asked the state to recruit clinical personnel from local facilities to convey the importance of face coverings, and to reach out to retail service providers about the need for face coverings for staff and clientele.

Seidel gave the same response to questions about whether Noem had seen and responded to a letter from two Indigenous state legislators asking for mask mandates, and a letter from a church leader asking for a mask mandate.

Rep. Peri Pourier and Sen. Red Dawn Foster, both Democrats from Pine Ridge representing District 27, had signed onto the Nov. 19 letter urging Noem to implement the mask mandate as the state’s COVID-19 death toll rose.