Gov. Noem urges state residents to 'put our positive pants on' during pandemic

Gov. Kristi Noem said in a press release Friday that more South Dakotans have died from accidents than from COVID-19 in the past five months, while asking people to “put our positive pants on” and have an “optimistic outlook” during the pandemic that has killed 148 state residents.

“There is a risk associated with everything that we do in life,” Noem said. “We mitigate risks by taking proper precautions when we get in our cars, when we operate farm equipment, and when we make choices about what we eat and how much we exercise. The same should be true about life as we get back to normal.”

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the accidents Noem referenced included “injuries and accidents in a general way,” including “a number of accidental injuries that do lead to death.”

“Unfortunately in South Dakota, we do see many people dying from accidental injury,” Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the numbers have been higher over the last five months than coronavirus fatalities.