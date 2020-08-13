Gov. Noem urges state residents to 'put our positive pants on' during pandemic

Gov. Kristi Noem said in a press release Friday that more South Dakotans have died from accidents than from COVID-19 in the past five months, while asking people to “put our positive pants on” and have an “optimistic outlook” during the pandemic that has killed 148 state residents.
“There is a risk associated with everything that we do in life,” Noem said. “We mitigate risks by taking proper precautions when we get in our cars, when we operate farm equipment, and when we make choices about what we eat and how much we exercise. The same should be true about life as we get back to normal.”
State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the accidents Noem referenced included “injuries and accidents in a general way,” including “a number of accidental injuries that do lead to death.”
“Unfortunately in South Dakota, we do see many people dying from accidental injury,” Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the numbers have been higher over the last five months than coronavirus fatalities.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the top five injuries in the last “several” months include falls, motor vehicle accidents, accidental poisoning, exposure to smoke/fire/flames and an unspecified threat to breathing. Clayton did not provide fatality numbers for those statistics.
DOH warns of anti-body tests at rally
Commercial groups offering antibody testing for COVID-19 at the Sturgis motorcycle rally without a medical license won’t be reviewed, inspected or investigated by the South Dakota Department of Health.
Journal reporters have observed these groups in recent days who aren’t licensed medical professionals and don’t wear masks while taking antibody tests, which detect prior COVID-19 infections but aren’t used to diagnose a current infection.
Malsam-Rysdon said these commercial groups would have their testing regulated at the federal level.
The DOH does not have the jurisdiction to stop these commercial providers from conducting tests, Clayton in a call with reporters Thursday.
Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakotans should check their provider’s medical credentials when seeking a test.
“If I were a consumer, I would be inquisitive about the experience that anyone offering a COVID-19 test or any medical test has and the credentials that they have to accurately interpret any of those tests,” she said. “I’d be very curious about anybody that’s peddling an antibody test about how transparent they’re being about the results.”
Clayton said people seeking antibody tests, or other tests, should make sure their provider is wearing a mask, gloves and a gown.
“They’re not only protecting you, they’re protecting themselves as they conduct that specimen collection,” he said.
Clayton also said different antibody tests have “different levels of quality to them” and noted that some tests haven’t received FDA approval yet, which can “amount to a coin flip” of testing accuracy.
Case update
The DOH reported one new fatality Thursday in a Hughes county man in his 50s, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 death count to 148.
Clayton said of the 148 fatalities across the state, 89 have been among white people, 37 Natives have died, five Asians have died, two Black people have died and 15 people of other/unknown races have died.
82 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, including five in Pennington County and one in both Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Thursday’s report marked 9,897 cases in the state so far, with 8,691 recoveries and 1,058 active cases.
Thursday’s report came from 1,637 new tests, for a positive rate of 5%. So far, the state has conducted 158,396 tests among 124,770 people.
Four people were newly hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, adding up to 56 current hospitalizations across the state. 896 South Dakotans have been hospitalized for coronavirus at some point in the pandemic.
Clayton said in a call with reporters Thursday that COVID-19 has impacted various age groups in different ways. Among the 0-19 age group, which has had 1,250 cases, only 26 people in that age group have been hospitalized, marking a 2% hospitalization rate.
Clayton said this compares to the 60 and older population, which has seen 1,598 cases and 418 hospitalizations, marking a 26% hospitalization rate, indicating that the coronavirus has a severe impact on older people in South Dakota.
Clayton said 90 of the 95 campers at Camp Judson who were from South Dakota and contracted coronavirus at the camp have recovered from COVID-19. Clayton said the DOH doesn’t track cases among out-of-state residents, but said three of 43 campers from outside South Dakota contracted COVID-19 after attending the camp.
Thirty-one of 41 residents and staff who got COVID-19 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison have recovered, Clayton said.
