Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an Executive Proclamation declaring today Bishop Robert D. Gruss Day in the State of South Dakota.
The proclamation recognizes his contributions during his eight years in western South Dakota and the impact his ministry will have on future generations.
Among his works cited were establishing the Veritatis Splendor Institute to train catechists, a clearly defined course of ministry in the Diocese of Rapid City culminating in a written priority plan and pastoral letter; opening the Cause for Canonization of Nicholas Black Elk; Perpetual Adoration at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City; a diocesan Year of the Eucharist; and the creation of several boards and commissions to study the needs of people in the West River area.
The proclamation says Bishop Gruss has had the foresight to establish the Living the Mission campaign to build a new Pastoral Center in downtown Rapid City and finance other upcoming projects.
Bishop Gruss has been appointed Bishop of Saginaw, Mich., and will be installed there on July 26.