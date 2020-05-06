Grants available for mosquito control programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cities, counties and tribes can again apply for state grant funding to help control mosquitoes and prevent the West Nile virus.

“Since West Nile first appeared in South Dakota, local mosquito control programs and the state have worked together to reduce the risk of West Nile,” said Bill Chalcraft, public health preparedness and response administrator for the Department of Health.

Chalcraft said the department has $500,000 in funding available for the mosquito control programs. Grant awards will be based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its number of human cases through 2019. Individual grants could range from $500 to $20,000.

Applications are available at westnile.sd.gov and the submission deadline is June 1. Grant awards will be issued after July 1.

Since West Nile emerged in South Dakota, the department has provided local programs with more than $7.5 million in support, including direct funding and mosquito control chemicals.

The state’s first human case was reported in 2001. Since then, South Dakota has reported 2,612 cases and 46 deaths.

