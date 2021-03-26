Group forms Cannabis Industry Association to help develop state's marijuana industry

“This is going to be a huge boon for construction, HVAC [businesses] ... there’s a lot of opportunity for existing businesses that may not be directly involved in cannabis but will help [the program] launch,” he said.

The industry’s focus remains on the legislature and IM 26 as Veto Day on March 29 approaches. It is also “hopeful and confident” Amendment A legalizing recreational marijuana will be upheld by the state Supreme Court.

“We know that there is a desire to address home cultivation and youth smoking and we are open to proposed legislation that makes reasonable changes to those policies. We would oppose any significant changes to Measure 26. The people approved the law and the legislature already rejected HB 1100. It’s time to move forward with implementation,” Horsted said. “We hope that there are no curve balls on Veto Day. Any proposed legislation should be available to the public before then.”