Group forms Cannabis Industry Association to help develop state's marijuana industry

Business owners, entrepreneurs and advocates have formed the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota as the state prepares for legal marijuana.
Executive Director Ned Horsted said the association came together just before the start of the 2021 legislative session in January.
After voters approved Amendment A that legalizes recreational marijuana and Initiated Measure 26 that legalizes medicinal marijuana, Horsted said many people and businesses expressed interest in the cannabis industry.
“The purpose is to build a strong, vibrant industry in the state. We hope to continue to work with [the state government] and share industry best practices, what’s been learned in other states, and how to do it to benefit the people of South Dakota,” Horsted told the Journal.
Part of group's initial work included lobbying in Pierre to prevent “damaging changes” to Initiated Measure 26. Beyond that, their mission is to create a well-regulated cannabis industry that is good for businesses.
The companies who have signed on include Deadwood Management; FSST Pharms, a cannabis cultivation company in Flandreau; Sioux Falls-based Johnson Properties; Blau Ernte; MedRec; North Coast Cannabis Company; SDMCS; and Sioux Falls-based Sozo SD, Inc., a counseling organization.
Horsted said the association will serve as a kind of chamber of commerce for the marijuana industry.
“This is going to be a huge boon for construction, HVAC [businesses] ... there’s a lot of opportunity for existing businesses that may not be directly involved in cannabis but will help [the program] launch,” he said.
The industry’s focus remains on the legislature and IM 26 as Veto Day on March 29 approaches. It is also “hopeful and confident” Amendment A legalizing recreational marijuana will be upheld by the state Supreme Court.
“We know that there is a desire to address home cultivation and youth smoking and we are open to proposed legislation that makes reasonable changes to those policies. We would oppose any significant changes to Measure 26. The people approved the law and the legislature already rejected HB 1100. It’s time to move forward with implementation,” Horsted said. “We hope that there are no curve balls on Veto Day. Any proposed legislation should be available to the public before then.”
For more information on the organization, visit ciasd.com.