Groups ask to meet with Noem to discuss safety of meat plant workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fifty organizations and individuals have signed onto a letter asking Gov. Kristi Noem to provide to meet with community leaders who represent immigrants, refugees, communities of color, essential workers, the food industry, Smithfield employees and concerned South Dakotans.

The letter asks her to hear their firsthand accounts of what they say are dangerous working conditions inside Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls where more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been connected to the plant.

Noem said Thursday afternoon that she had seen the letter, which the group said was sent to her office at 10:30 that morning, but did not directly respond to a question in her daily press conference about whether she would meet with the group.

"We just received the letter and was just discussing it while walking over here to the press conference," Noem said. "We will certainly be following up with them."

Nancy Reynoza, founder and director of Que Pasa Sioux Falls, said Noem has spent "countless hours" with Smithfield executives and business leaders but hasn't once met with community leaders representing Smithfield employees or with the employees themselves.

"It is now time to meet with us so we can assure workers are protected before Smithfield reopens," Reynoza said.