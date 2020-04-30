Groups ask to meet with Noem to discuss safety of meat plant workers

Fifty organizations and individuals have signed onto a letter asking Gov. Kristi Noem to provide to meet with community leaders who represent immigrants, refugees, communities of color, essential workers, the food industry, Smithfield employees and concerned South Dakotans.
The letter asks her to hear their firsthand accounts of what they say are dangerous working conditions inside Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls where more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been connected to the plant.
Noem said Thursday afternoon that she had seen the letter, which the group said was sent to her office at 10:30 that morning, but did not directly respond to a question in her daily press conference about whether she would meet with the group.
"We just received the letter and was just discussing it while walking over here to the press conference," Noem said. "We will certainly be following up with them."
Nancy Reynoza, founder and director of Que Pasa Sioux Falls, said Noem has spent "countless hours" with Smithfield executives and business leaders but hasn't once met with community leaders representing Smithfield employees or with the employees themselves.
"It is now time to meet with us so we can assure workers are protected before Smithfield reopens," Reynoza said.
In addition to meeting with the coalition, the letter asks Noem to give power to the Department of Health to enforce the CDC's recommendations to Smithfield and to penalize Smithfield if they don't implement any recommendations.
When asked if Noem would penalize Smithfield, or if she would give the Department of Health authority to enforce the CDC's recommendations, Noem instead referenced President Trump's recent executive order to meatpacking plants.
Trump's executive order allows the Department of Agriculture to invoke the Defense Production Act but does not explicitly mandate that plants stay open and signals that decisions around whether to close or reopen should be driven by the federal government not local authorities.
"We are having some conversations about what the executive order means as far as the CDC requirements and OSHA requirements," Noem said. "We don't have a lot of specifics to that."
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said she wanted to point out that the CDC's report was merely scripted as recommendations and considerations for the plant, not enforcement or requirements.
"Even by CDC standards, they were not considered as requirements," she said. "We will continue to work with Smithfield and other employers on doing what makes sense for them to keep their workers safe and make sure they have what they need to stay safe from COVID-19."
Jordan Bruxvhoort, a workers rights activist, said the group agrees with the CDC recommendations but that there's "no actual protection of workers unless there is enforcement."
"Enforcement is the only assurance that will build confidence in employees and the community at large that it would be safe to go back to work at Smithfield," he said.
The letter asks Noem to provide restitution to Smithfield workers who continue to be exposed to COVID-19 in the plant with the $1.25 billion in federal funding that the state has been granted to respond to COVID-19, in addition to hazard pay.
Federal funding is also requested to be invested "directly in the communities of color severely and disproportionately impacted by this deadly virus," the letter states.
"Invest this money into culturally appropriate and multilingual mental health services for those who have tested positive and their family members and friends who are directly impacted by this trauma," the letter states.
The letter also asks Noem to increase testing across the state, specifically in Minnehaha County to identify all those who are positive for COVID-19 "and should be staying at home."
“Now we fully understand that to keep our food production supply lines running and our agricultural industries safe, it is incumbent that workers in meat processing plants must be protected during this pandemic,” said Taneeza Islam, executive director for SD Voices for Justice.
