Half of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but state sees spike in cases

Over 50% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is currently experiencing a 20% increase in positive COVID cases from last week.
According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, the state is seeing an average of 224 cases per day this week, up from 186 per day from last week. The cases are mostly concentrated in those aged 20-29, and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon urged young people to sign up to get vaccinated to help curb the spread. Young people are the most likely to spread the disease to others.
Additionally, cases of variant virus strains have increased. Clayton said there are 52 cases of the B117 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, in the state. There are 16 counties statewide reporting at least one case of a variant COVID strain, and there is at least one variant case in every age group from 0-9 years to those 80 and older. The majority of variant cases have been detected in white people, and the split has been mostly even between male and female variant cases.
Variant strains are an indication of wider transmission, Clayton said Wednesday during a Department of Health briefing, because they give laboratory workers an idea of what version of the virus is circulating. The B117 variant in particular has a 50% higher rate of transmission, so it can be spread faster, and it is also linked to higher rates of hospitalization and death.
Vaccination remains the quickest way out of the pandemic, according to Malsam-Rysdon, and they remain the main way for people to protect themselves against severe disease resulting in hospitalization or death.
South Dakota continues to be one of the nation’s leaders in vaccination efforts with 51% of the population having received at least one dose and 36% of the population with a full series completed. Malsam-Rysdon said 98,000 South Dakotans have been vaccinated in the last two weeks.
The vaccine coverage estimate among the state’s older population is 87% with at least one dose, compared to 79% nationwide. Among all South Dakotans 18 and older, 53% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 47% nationwide.
The state’s allocation dropped slightly for the upcoming week to 21,900 doses – 11,700 Pfizer, 8,700 Moderna, and 1,500 Johnson and Johnson. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration’s recommended pausing of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution, Malsam-Rsydon said the state’s Johnson and Johnson allocation will be held in storage.
Despite the nationwide halt of Johnson and Johnson vaccinations due to rare cases of blood clots, there have been no cases of blood clots in any of the 15,744 South Dakotans who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Clayton said the blood clots are a “very rare event” that have created less than one case per one million doses administered. The risk of side effects is low if the vaccination was more than a month ago. The most common side effects occur around three weeks post-vaccination and can include severe headache, abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath. Malsam-Rysdon encouraged those with symptoms to contact their medical provider or go to the emergency room or urgent care.
The pause does not affect the DOH’s messaging that vaccines are safe and effective against COVID, and it continues to encourage those who have not been vaccinated to sign up to get one. Malsam-Rysdon reassured the public that no corners were cut during vaccine trials, only the “red tape at the federal level” was expedited.
The state is continuing to see areas of vaccine hesitancy among certain populations such as younger people, and Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will be doing work in the future to target information toward populations who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
Clayton said that 117 South Dakotans who have been vaccinated experienced “breakthrough disease” and contracted COVID post-vaccination, but the vast majority of those cases were not severe infections. Only 5% of all vaccinated people (15 out of 117) who got COVID required hospitalization, which according to Clayton is “well below what we could have seen.”
The DOH updates the number of cases and vaccinations in the state daily at doh.sd.gov/covid/dashboard.aspx?.