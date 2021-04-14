Half of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but state sees spike in cases

Over 50% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is currently experiencing a 20% increase in positive COVID cases from last week.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, the state is seeing an average of 224 cases per day this week, up from 186 per day from last week. The cases are mostly concentrated in those aged 20-29, and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon urged young people to sign up to get vaccinated to help curb the spread. Young people are the most likely to spread the disease to others.

Additionally, cases of variant virus strains have increased. Clayton said there are 52 cases of the B117 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, in the state. There are 16 counties statewide reporting at least one case of a variant COVID strain, and there is at least one variant case in every age group from 0-9 years to those 80 and older. The majority of variant cases have been detected in white people, and the split has been mostly even between male and female variant cases.