The secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services is resigning after just three months in office.
Greg DeSautel will leave his position May 22 after being appointed Feb. 1, Kristin Wileman, spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem, said in a Thursday news release.
"I've been deeply honored to serve with Governor Noem," DeSautel said in the release. "I'm committed to preparing my department for a smooth leadership transition."
DeSautel announced his resignation Wednesday and made the decision "on his own," not at the request of Gov. Noem, Wileman told the Journal. "It's not like this was anything forced on him."
She said his resignation is not related to the 9-year-old girl who ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home — which is accredited by DSS — or reports from two regulatory agencies that said staff failed to appropriately respond to the incident.
Serenity Dennard remains missing after running away around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 3. Staff searched for her before calling 911 at 12:26 p.m.
The head of the Children's Home Society — the nonprofit that runs the Black Hills Children's Home — publicly announced his retirement Wednesday but said he told his board about his retirement plans in 2016.
Wileman said DeSautel resigned so he could return to work as a doctor.
"I have enjoyed my time serving the governor and leading the Department of Social Services but have come to realize that my strongest passion is taking care of people as an ear, nose, throat physician," DeSautel said via Wileman.
Noem will appoint an interim DSS secretary in the next few days, according to the press release.