Health board joins in statewide calls for mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health board joins the state's largest medical association in calling for a mask mandate. Board CEO Jerilyn Church said it's time for both local and state governments to implement more stringent COVID-19 protocols.

"The consistent use of face coverings in public settings reduces transmission of the virus and lessens individual exposure," Church said. "We believe that elected leadership's actions can normalize proper prevention practices and ensure better health outcomes for our communities."

Church said she also recommends South Dakotans stay home "for all but essential activities," pointing to "substantial and uncontrolled" community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"Although this may disrupt our usual activities, we all must do our part to protect our communities," Church said. "Without immediate action to slow community spread, we risk that our health care systems will be overwhelmed. We must support our health care heroes as they fight to save lives."

In addition to multiple public health programs, the health board manages the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center, the Oyate Health Center, and the We Are Warriors Emergency Operations Center.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.