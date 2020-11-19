Health board joins in statewide calls for mask mandate

The Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board sent an urgent memo to Gov. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Legislature, Mayor Steve Allender and the Rapid City Council calling for a mask mandate.
The open letter from the board recommends local, tribal and state governments in the Great Plains region adopt "immediate use of face masks in public settings and explore the adoption of shelter in place directives."
Gov. Noem has cast doubt on mask mandates as a preventive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and on Wednesday, defended those who choose not to wear masks.
Meanwhile, Mayor Allender has called for a mask mandate and city councilors plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss implementing the ordinance, which could impose up to $500 fines for noncompliance.
The health board joins the state's largest medical association in calling for a mask mandate. Board CEO Jerilyn Church said it's time for both local and state governments to implement more stringent COVID-19 protocols.
"The consistent use of face coverings in public settings reduces transmission of the virus and lessens individual exposure," Church said. "We believe that elected leadership's actions can normalize proper prevention practices and ensure better health outcomes for our communities."
Church said she also recommends South Dakotans stay home "for all but essential activities," pointing to "substantial and uncontrolled" community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
"Although this may disrupt our usual activities, we all must do our part to protect our communities," Church said. "Without immediate action to slow community spread, we risk that our health care systems will be overwhelmed. We must support our health care heroes as they fight to save lives."
In addition to multiple public health programs, the health board manages the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center, the Oyate Health Center, and the We Are Warriors Emergency Operations Center.
