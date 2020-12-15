Health Department outlines phases for COVID-19 vaccine distribution across South Dakota

The dashboard will show information on how many people have received their first and/or second dose, the number of people vaccinated statewide, and will show a breakdown of how many people have been vaccinated in each county. Another pie chart will show how many people from each population detailed in the state’s phased plan have been vaccinated.

Health officials also said in the call that health care providers who don’t live in South Dakota but work in a South Dakota clinic or hospital can still get the COVID-19 vaccine here if they wish.

The DOH said it’s not “saving” vaccines for the second dose, rather Operation Warp Speed has guaranteed the second dose will be held back and shipped to the state to ensure all those who have had their first dose can get their second dose within 21 days when it’s due.

Tim Heath, an immunization specialist with the DOH, said in the two-dose series for the Pfizer vaccine specifically, the second dose can be given four days early, meaning anywhere from day 17 to 21. If a person misses their second dose on time in 21 days, they can get it as soon as possible but should not repeat doses.

“We’re going to be on a slow burn here getting small amounts of vaccine for a while, but it will ramp up as we run through the priority populations and eventually get to the general population,” Heath said on the call.

