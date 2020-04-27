Health department, Sanford clear the air on false negatives in the state

Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, said recipients of the machines were notified of the update and are conducting their tests appropriately per FDA guidance. Haskins says there’s no concern of any false negatives going forward with the machines.

Shawn Neisteadt, media relations specialist for Sanford Health, said Sanford does not use the Abbott ID NOW to run any tests and that he hasn’t seen any reports or data from Sanford that suggests any of its tests have a false negative rate.

“My phone would be ringing non-stop if 4 of every 10 patients we called negative were actually positive,” Neisteadt said. “Our physicians are not shy about calling when they think results are unreliable. I have yet to receive a call from a physician questioning the validity of our results.”

Dr. Benjamin Aaker, an emergency medicine physician at Avera in Yankton and president-elect of the South Dakota State Medical Association, wrote in the Washington Post early Monday that one of his patients died of respiratory symptoms after refusing a ventilator. Aaker said he thinks her test for coronavirus was a false negative.