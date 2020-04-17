Health Department says 1,411 have tested positive for COVID, 9,561 test negative

The Department of Health released data on its website Friday detailing positive and negative COVID-19 tests by county, which shows more tests have been conducted in the Sioux Falls area than in all counties west of the Missouri River.
In fact, more testing has been conducted among workers at the Smithfield Foods plant than all West River counties combined.
In Western South Dakota, 688 tests have been conducted and 26 were positive. Of the positives, 22 have recovered. There are four active positive cases in Pennington County, according to the data.
In Minnehaha County, 4,979 tests have been conducted, 1,157 have come back positive, and 293 of those have recovered. Lincoln County, home to the southern edge of Sioux Falls, has seen 981 tests, 77 positives and 36 recoveries.
Health officials said Friday there are 634 Smithfield Foods employees with COVID-19, and 143 of their close contacts also have the coronavirus. This means 777 positive tests have been conducted related to Smithfield Foods cases.
The health department also reported Friday 101 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,411 cases, with 457 recovered and 63 hospitalized. Seven people have died from the virus. Overall, 9,561 tests have been negative.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said the department didn’t have negative testing information for specific businesses like Smithfield Foods.
“We do not have that information by negative tests for any specific business or location other than what we have provided as part of today’s update to the website with negative cases by county,” he said.
The health department also didn’t release racial or ethnic data for COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
New cases Friday included two in Brown County, six in Lincoln and 93 in Minnehaha.
Clayton said Friday that minimal to moderate community spread has been found in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Corson, Jerauld and Sanborn counties, as well as substantial spread in Brown, Codington and Pennington counties.
Disparity
When asked if the disparity between the Sioux Falls area and West River was due to a lack of testing or a lack of spread of the virus out west, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said there’s not as much spread West River.
“We think that based on testing levels and based on hospital utilization that there is just not as much activity happening West River,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The Department of Health reported Friday that only five counties have community spread of COVID-19 out west: Lyman, Corson, Todd have minimal to moderate community spread, whereas Lawrence and Pennington have substantial community spread.
“However, we do want to make sure that testing availability is not hindering people from being identified if they are symptomatic and are positive,” she added, noting that the new Abbott rapid ID testing machines the department deployed to Martin, Hot Springs and Spearfish on Wednesday will “help ensure there’s good testing availability.”
“Even where we’re seeing no positive cases reported in counties, we are seeing testing happen,’ she said with the exception of Perkins County.
New projections
Gov. Noem said the state has “flattened the curve by 75 percent,” but Malsam-Rysdon said this relates to the number of people who get sick with COVID-19 and will need hospitalization.
“If we had done nothing in our state, we would have needed 10,000 hospital beds” by mid-April, Malsam-Rysdon said. “In our next projection, we pushed that peak out later to mid-June, and at that point, we would need 5,000 beds. This week, the latest projection is that we will need 2,500 hospital beds at our peak” which she still estimates for mid-June.
“We’re still planning as if the worst-case scenario of needing 5,000 beds is what we will experience,” she said. “We would rather over-prepare and not need that many beds, but what we’re doing is working.”
Malsam-Rysdon said her department is planning for a need of 1,300 ICU beds as well, but noted with the latest projections, “it’s more realistic we need about half of those.” The latest count is in the range of 250, she said, adding that only 24 people in the state have required ICU so far.
Aberdeen case
State health officials confirmed Friday that there is one case of COVID-19 in an employee at DemKota Ranch Beef in Aberdeen.
Clayton said the Department of Health is assessing the case and conducting contact tracing as well as making recommendations to the ranch to reduce potential transmission.
Learning from the Smithfield Foods response, Malsam-Rysdon said it’s important for these types of workplaces to find good opportunities for social distancing and keep people physically separate. Staggered break schedules and employee screening are useful tactics, she said.
“We also need to make sure that workers have the appropriate equipment to protect themselves and to protect other people from respiratory droplets,” she said. “We need to make sure policies in place are supporting the workplace practices that can help people stay safe.”
Noem said a team from the Department of Health is traveling to Aberdeen to make sure proper practices are being followed.
Noem said Friday that a team from the CDC went through the Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The team is now creating an assessment report over the weekend, which Noem said she would look at early next week.
Noem said the plant is looking to the future to reopen, but officials aren’t sure on the date yet. She said the FDA, CDC, Smithfield executives, the city of Sioux Falls, the state Department of Health and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will all be part of that decision.
Noem also encouraged South Dakotans to download and use the Care 19 app, which helps the Department of Health conduct its contact tracing if someone contracts COVID-19.
Malsam-Rysdon expanded on how the app works, saying it records situations when a person has been at a specific location for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.
“It’s not going to follow you if you take your dog for a walk around the neighborhood, and you don’t stop anywhere for that 8 to 10 minute mark,” she said. “It’s not designed to do that tracing of every path that you take. It’s designed to show where you’ve been, and where you may have come into contact long enough to be exposed to COVID-19.”
