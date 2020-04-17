Health Department says 1,411 have tested positive for COVID, 9,561 test negative

Noem said a team from the Department of Health is traveling to Aberdeen to make sure proper practices are being followed.

Noem said Friday that a team from the CDC went through the Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The team is now creating an assessment report over the weekend, which Noem said she would look at early next week.

Noem said the plant is looking to the future to reopen, but officials aren’t sure on the date yet. She said the FDA, CDC, Smithfield executives, the city of Sioux Falls, the state Department of Health and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will all be part of that decision.

Noem also encouraged South Dakotans to download and use the Care 19 app, which helps the Department of Health conduct its contact tracing if someone contracts COVID-19.

Malsam-Rysdon expanded on how the app works, saying it records situations when a person has been at a specific location for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

“It’s not going to follow you if you take your dog for a walk around the neighborhood, and you don’t stop anywhere for that 8 to 10 minute mark,” she said. “It’s not designed to do that tracing of every path that you take. It’s designed to show where you’ve been, and where you may have come into contact long enough to be exposed to COVID-19.”

