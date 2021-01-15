 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health department set to vaccinate elderly, high-risk patients
alert top story

Health department set to vaccinate elderly, high-risk patients

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus logo

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release Friday that while the state awaits increased federal allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, South Dakota will continue with Phase 1 as planned.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state will begin vaccinating a limited number of residents who are 80 and over in age, high-risk patients in oncology treatment, on dialysis and post-transplant, and high-risk congregate setting residents next week.

"Shots in arms is our goal," Malsam-Rysdon said. Infographics with detailed information on the beginning stages of Group 1D can be found at the DOH website.

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced expected increases in dose allocations to states. Currently, COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government are based on a state’s population. South Dakota has been receiving an average of 11,000 doses a week and has to date administered over 51,300 doses.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News