Health department set to vaccinate elderly, high-risk patients

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release Friday that while the state awaits increased federal allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, South Dakota will continue with Phase 1 as planned.

The state will begin vaccinating a limited number of residents who are 80 and over in age, high-risk patients in oncology treatment, on dialysis and post-transplant, and high-risk congregate setting residents next week.

"Shots in arms is our goal," Malsam-Rysdon said. Infographics with detailed information on the beginning stages of Group 1D can be found at the DOH website.

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced expected increases in dose allocations to states. Currently, COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government are based on a state’s population. South Dakota has been receiving an average of 11,000 doses a week and has to date administered over 51,300 doses.

