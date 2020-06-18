Health official concerned for state’s pandemic response as Native population is overrepresented in COVID-19 cases

The mass testing event comes after the hospital has seen 114 total positive cases of COVID-19 among its patients throughout the pandemic after running 544 total tests.

Church also said she’s concerned the state has not issued a stay-home order for all its residents, noting the decision has been left entirely up to cities to set their own coronavirus guidelines.

Church’s concerns for a statewide mandate come months after Gov. Kristi Noem said a stay-home order is “herd mentality,” not leadership, and that it would not have prevented the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota or in meatpacking plants like Smithfield.