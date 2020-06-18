Health official concerned for state’s pandemic response as Native population is overrepresented in COVID-19 cases

Native American health care officials are voicing their concerns with the state and city’s response to COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in Rapid City, on reservations and across the state.
The latest data from the state Department of Health on Thursday showed that 13 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases came from Native patients, while the Native population accounts for 9 percent of the state’s total population.
Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, told Law360 that the state has not responded to requests for mass testing resources, a partnership with the Department of Health for contact tracing and for a data exchange.
In spite of the lack of response from the DOH, Oyate Health Center is moving forward with its own mass testing event for Saturday in partnership with Indian Health Services, Sanford Lab and Northern Plains Lab, said Brandon Ecoffey, spokesperson for Oyate Health Center. He said IHS partnered with the hospital to acquire equipment and testing supplies, and estimated 200 people have expressed interest in the event so far, based on registration.
The mass testing event comes after the hospital has seen 114 total positive cases of COVID-19 among its patients throughout the pandemic after running 544 total tests.
Church also said she’s concerned the state has not issued a stay-home order for all its residents, noting the decision has been left entirely up to cities to set their own coronavirus guidelines.
Church’s concerns for a statewide mandate come months after Gov. Kristi Noem said a stay-home order is “herd mentality,” not leadership, and that it would not have prevented the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota or in meatpacking plants like Smithfield.
“We are much more vulnerable because we are living within the state’s jurisdiction and there are no real efforts to contain the spread,” Church said to Law360, noting that the Native population also has heightened risk factors such as higher rates of diabetes and obesity than the general population.
Native communities were among the first groups in the state to uphold stricter COVID-19 precautions, with many families self-quarantining, avoiding unnecessary trips and travel and three reservations in particular taking more steps to protect members than the state, which was one of five states without a stay-home order at the time.
Rosebud, Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes all implemented tighter restrictions for members by April, with the latter two setting up border checkpoints to protect reservation residents against possible COVID-19 exposure. Most of Oyate’s patients are members of the Oglala Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux and Rosebud Sioux Tribes.
So far, Cheyenne River has reported six cases; Oglala Lakota county has seen 54 cases and the Rosebud COVID-19 Task Force has reported 62 total cases as of Tuesday.
Noem clashed with the tribes over their implementation of the checkpoints, issuing an ultimatum for legal action if they weren’t taken down in 48 hours, later sending a letter to President Trump for assistance. Noem has not yet taken any legal action against the tribes over the checkpoints, and the state’s Congressional delegation asked the federal government for guidance on the issue.
With fewer restrictions in place across the state and in Rapid City, and with 25% of people keeping up with social distancing in the community, Church said the Native population in Rapid City is still at a heightened risk for contracting COVID-19.
Much of Rapid City’s homeless population is Native, Church said, and many Native families live in multi-generational homes where self-quarantine may be difficult for sick family members.
Despite these concerns for the homeless population, the city chose Wednesday to close its 100-bed emergency COVID-19 shelter at the Civic Center by June 26. Mayor Steve Allender said the shelter is averaging a much lower number of patients than emergency officials prepared for.
Oyate Health Center still operates its alternative care site at a hotel, where 45 people have quarantined to-date, Law360 said.
“We have this population of elders who are not in nursing homes but need a safe place to quarantine that is not the shelter,” Church said.
Oyate Health Center’s positive rate of tests has remained at greater than 20% since May 6. The CDC recommends governments see 20% or fewer tests coming back positive for 14 days before they consider reopening, according to the Law360 story.
Local positivity rates were at 4.1 percent for the week ending June 9, according to the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center, which the Oyate Health Center does see as “encouraging.” However, the hospital itself is seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in the area for its Native patients.
Oyate Health Center first reported a 60% drop in routine care visits in late April as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the nation.
Furloughs of workers at the hospital were imminent before coronavirus cases first appeared locally, which Church said was an “all hands on deck” situation.
