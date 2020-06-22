Health officials deny NPR report claiming SD needs more COVID-19 contact tracers

South Dakota health officials are disputing an NPR survey published on June 18 that shows the state has inadequate staff to help with contact tracing COVID-19 cases.
The NPR survey reports South Dakota, along with 37 other states, does not meet the state’s estimated need for contact tracing staff.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, said “it is simply inaccurate to state that South Dakota does not have adequate staffing to conduct case investigations and contact tracing.”
Haskins said the current staffing levels for contact tracing and case investigation allow the state to investigate 147 new positive cases per day and 882 close contacts per day.
“We do have surge plans in place, and we are able to add 60 additional staff if needed,” Haskins said in an email. “To date, we have only had three days when more than 147 individuals have tested positive. We have surged every time needed to complete the investigations and contact tracing, typically within 24 hours.”
The report bases its formula for “estimated need” on 14 days of coronavirus cases in each state and is analyzed using the Mullan Institute at George Washington University’s Contact Tracing Workforce Estimator.
NPR’s analysis assumes workers are calling 10 contacts per case — which they report is a conservative estimate — and that contacts are followed up with every other day. They also assume tracers reach 45% of contacts.
The estimator found that South Dakota has a total estimated need of 304 contact tracers, and sits at a current staffing level of 131 with no reserve staff.
The estimator also found that the state currently has 14.85 total staff per 100,000 residents, but NPR estimates the state needs 34.6 staff for that amount.
