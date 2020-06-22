Health officials deny NPR report claiming SD needs more COVID-19 contact tracers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota health officials are disputing an NPR survey published on June 18 that shows the state has inadequate staff to help with contact tracing COVID-19 cases.

The NPR survey reports South Dakota, along with 37 other states, does not meet the state’s estimated need for contact tracing staff.

Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, said “it is simply inaccurate to state that South Dakota does not have adequate staffing to conduct case investigations and contact tracing.”

Haskins said the current staffing levels for contact tracing and case investigation allow the state to investigate 147 new positive cases per day and 882 close contacts per day.

“We do have surge plans in place, and we are able to add 60 additional staff if needed,” Haskins said in an email. “To date, we have only had three days when more than 147 individuals have tested positive. We have surged every time needed to complete the investigations and contact tracing, typically within 24 hours.”