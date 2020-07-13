Health officials: No COVID-19 cases traced back to July 3 event at Mount Rushmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state epidemiologist said in a call Monday with reporters that no public notices or trends in the data reflect an outbreak resulting from the July 3 fireworks show attended by President Trump at Mount Rushmore.

Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said in this instance, no public notices need to go out to those who went to the event.

Clayton also said the DOH isn’t seeing any specific trends related to new cases in Pennington, Custer, Meade or other surrounding counties as related to the July 3 fireworks show.

“What we typically have seen is that our cases have some amount of travel out of the state (or) individuals are known close contacts to a confirmed case,” he said. “The remainder, as reflected in the community impact map, are those cases that have been identified with no exposure, or potential exposure.”

Pennington, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties are listed as having substantial community spread, while Lawrence County has minimal to moderate spread of COVID-19. Custer and Fall River counties have no community spread of the coronavirus.