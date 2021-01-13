Health secretary assures second COVID-19 doses will be available to South Dakotans

The 39,954 South Dakotans who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get their second dose despite a federal decision to release second doses that have been held back, Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press call Wednesday.

Operation Warp Speed and the Department of Health and Human Services have indicated they plan to release all available doses immediately to speed up vaccinations nationwide, but Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is waiting for final details about “exactly what that will look like.”

“I can assure that if this happens and when this happens, we are prepared and ready to mobilize very quickly,” she said, adding that the state expects to receive 11,100 doses next week and will be “substantially” through Phase 1C by then before moving to Phase 1D.