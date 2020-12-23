Health secretary, epidemiologist urge caution for those celebrating Christmas amid pandemic

On the eve before Christmas Eve, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton and state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they wanted to remind people the pandemic is not over and individuals should take precautions when considering how to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase in many parts of the country, Clayton said people should “make sure you are actively considering” whether or not to travel to see family.
“Celebrating virtually or with only those members in your household is an alternative,” Clayton said.
The DOH was “thankful” not to see a surge of COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, but Malsam-Rysdon said she would again urge caution before Christmas.
“We really do not want to see a post-Christmas surge,” she said. “I know with cases going down that it is easy to think we can do the things we want to do and be around other people, but we really want people to be cautious with that. We want to avoid that post-holiday spike.”
Malsam-Rysdon said there may be pandemic fatigue among many South Dakotans who are weary of taking precautions — wearing a mask, social distancing, not gathering in-person — for “months and months,” noting there’s a potential now that cases are decreasing, people may think “it’s OK to go back to pre-pandemic behavior.”
Clayton said he hopes individuals will still take precautions through December so the state won’t see a post-holiday spike of COVID-19 cases.
Vaccine update
Statewide, health officials have administered 8,398 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, which amounts to 0.95% of the state’s population, Clayton said.
“That may not sound like much, but we are leading the nation,” he said, noting South Dakota is in line with North Dakota and West Virginia for vaccine coverage so far.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was delivered statewide to the three major hospital systems and rural partners Wednesday. The delivery of the state’s 14,600 doses was not delayed by the blizzard or strong winds, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Front line health care workers in priority group 1A should be covered with this second vaccine shipment to the state, Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the state has received 22,400 doses from the federal government to cover an estimated 19,000 people in this priority group.
In the following weeks, the state expects to continue vaccinating group 1A and will also move to vaccinate part of groups 1B (long-term care residents) and 1C (other health care workers).
Malsam-Rysdon said she expects 5,100 Moderna doses next week and 4,875 Pfizer doses for long-term care facilities, with an additional 975 Pfizer doses for non-nursing home populations.