Health secretary, epidemiologist urge caution for those celebrating Christmas amid pandemic

On the eve before Christmas Eve, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton and state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they wanted to remind people the pandemic is not over and individuals should take precautions when considering how to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase in many parts of the country, Clayton said people should “make sure you are actively considering” whether or not to travel to see family.

“Celebrating virtually or with only those members in your household is an alternative,” Clayton said.

The DOH was “thankful” not to see a surge of COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, but Malsam-Rysdon said she would again urge caution before Christmas.

“We really do not want to see a post-Christmas surge,” she said. “I know with cases going down that it is easy to think we can do the things we want to do and be around other people, but we really want people to be cautious with that. We want to avoid that post-holiday spike.”